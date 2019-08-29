Consonance Capital Management LP Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Lowered as Stock Value Declined; Peak Asset Management Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Upped as Share Price Rose

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 8.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2017 Annual Report; 08/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 13/03/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $130; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN FEB. CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.28% :10239Z US; 29/03/2018 – VanEck Lowers Expense Ratio for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC); 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35 million, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $751.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 480,338 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reiterates 2018 Net Pdt Sales Guidance $180M-$200M; 20/04/2018 – MARSHALLS PLC MSLH.L – ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO APPOINT VANDA MURRAY OBE TO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD; 23/05/2018 – HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) Effective in Treating Jet Lag during Transatlantic Travel; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA SEES FY ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $163M TO $173M; 10/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 1.8% Position in Vanda Pharma; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Fin Gp Ut reported 139,739 shares. Stifel Financial has 3.61M shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 54,866 shares. Advisory invested in 0.74% or 379,816 shares. 126,150 are held by Jones Fincl Companies Lllp. Horrell Mngmt has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Koshinski Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 22,802 shares. Dubuque Bank holds 129,219 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt invested in 1.42% or 93,632 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Limited Co has invested 0.85% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh owns 602,197 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Biondo Limited Liability Company has 2.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 90,688 shares. Greenleaf stated it has 44,317 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Ltd Liability owns 30,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Family Firm reported 4,410 shares.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,281 shares to 27,044 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr by 17,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,190 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Soared on Thursday – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CRUS, EGOV, SPWR and MYGN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These September PDUFA Dates – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointments of a Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer and a Chief Marketing Officer – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vericel Corp by 70,000 shares to 4.29 million shares, valued at $75.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 89,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 128,731 shares. Dupont Management has invested 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Sector Pension Board reported 48,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,629 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 417,730 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gru Limited has 0.07% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 52,559 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 25,672 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 12,900 shares stake. Legal General Plc invested in 0% or 124,291 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 67,489 shares. Hbk Invs LP reported 148,217 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).