Consonance Capital Management LP Stake In Epizyme (EPZM) Was Increased; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Position in Kellogg Co (K) Lowered by $2.12 Million

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 39,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.94 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210.99 million, down from 3.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 675,239 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 4.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.74M, up from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 742,174 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS EU ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS RECEIVED FOR TAZEMETOSTAT; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Provides Update Regarding Tazemetostat Clinical Program; 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend 10% NYSE:BRT – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kellogg higher on activist chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy Benefiting From Millennial Money – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Meet Canopy Rivers’ New Strategic Advisory Board – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Leave Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.24M shares to 14.44 million shares, valued at $1.93 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 252,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 9,285 shares. Tiverton Asset Management owns 13,682 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa reported 26,431 shares stake. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Llc has 1.65% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 14,331 shares. Wheatland Advsr reported 28,181 shares stake. 46,571 are held by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 26,730 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cls holds 0% or 1,989 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 2,236 shares. 71,784 are owned by Brookstone Capital Management. American Fincl Group Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 38,850 shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation holds 73,721 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $69.34 million activity.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.39 million for 17.36 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 454,618 shares to 770,769 shares, valued at $60.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 73,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).