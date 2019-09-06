Consonance Capital Management LP Raised Its Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Position by $1.74 Million; As Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose, Philadelphia Trust Company Has Upped Its Holding

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 348,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.45% . The hedge fund held 5.16 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.13 million, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.35M market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 1.73M shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KPTI); 01/05/2018 – Tenet’s 1Q Beats, Karyopharm’s Myeloma Drug Crushes: Health Wrap; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Announces Positive Top-Line Data from Phase 2b STORM Study Evaluating Selinexor in Patients with Penta-Refractory Mu; 15/03/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 4Q Loss $39.0M; 15/03/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – PHASE 2B STORM STUDY EVALUATING SELINEXOR IN PATIENTS WITH PENTA-REFRACTORY MYELOMA REMAINS ON TRACK; 07/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR GETS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 16/05/2018 – Karyopharm to Present Selinexor Phase 2 SEAL Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – KARYOPHARM ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $150 MLN (USD) IN FUTURE MILESTONES, PLUS ROYALTIES

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 26,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 171,062 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41M, up from 144,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 2.87M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Inv Mgmt invested in 19,299 shares. Bristol John W And New York stated it has 2.73% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Michigan-based Blue Chip Incorporated has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 261,098 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 76,656 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 66,805 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson Llc invested in 363,027 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt reported 277,924 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt holds 0.87% or 2.59M shares. Wendell David Inc reported 218,435 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 1.11% or 191,155 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust reported 0.37% stake. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 102,502 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.86% or 130,338 shares in its portfolio. Mairs & Power Inc accumulated 4,400 shares.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 61,001 shares to 233,693 shares, valued at $12.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 48,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,968 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Inc (NYSE:ABT).

