Consonance Capital Management LP Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Cut by $7.21 Million; Apis Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Vicor (VICR) Stake

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35 million, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $659.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About 415,578 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 14/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 5.9% of Vanda Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $43.6M; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 08/05/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q EPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14.3C

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.65% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $30.53. About 645,049 shares traded or 284.62% up from the average. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 10,686 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 40,406 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.04% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 85,000 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 42,500 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 453,568 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 36,539 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 128,346 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Northern Tru owns 699,728 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs holds 0.03% or 13,000 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 40,086 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 8.54 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% stake. 55,414 are owned by California Employees Retirement Systems.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 29,000 shares to 2.61M shares, valued at $44.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vericel Corp by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH).

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $82.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 70,000 shares to 244,000 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsp Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 30,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,800 shares, and cut its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).