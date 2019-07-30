Consonance Capital Management LP Lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Position as Stock Price Declined; Fort LP Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Decreased as Market Value Declined

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35M, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $664.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 453,309 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 14/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Proposes Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $43.0M; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT; 10/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 23/05/2018 – VANDA CITES DATA FROM JET STUDY ON 3-NIGHT TRANSATLANTIC TRAVEL; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reiterates 2018 Net Pdt Sales Guidance $180M-$200M; 20/05/2018 – Vanda Insights Doesn’t See U.S. Oil Sanctions Against Venezuela (Video); 14/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 5,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,836 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 4.68M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record

Analysts await Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 114,647 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 366 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.02% or 4,360 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 19,700 shares. First Trust Lp owns 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 128,598 shares. D E Shaw Co accumulated 30,845 shares or 0% of the stock. The Illinois-based North Star Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Hood River Management Limited Liability reported 226,736 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 35,744 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank Trust accumulated 60 shares. Element Capital Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 124,291 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 48,200 shares.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 29,000 shares to 2.61M shares, valued at $44.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) by 4.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. 4,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot LP holds 76,395 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Ltd reported 0.21% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 240,922 shares. 12,035 are owned by Cypress Capital Ltd Liability Company. Eagle Ridge Mngmt owns 121,661 shares. American Century has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tru Department Mb Bancorporation N A invested in 0.01% or 1,554 shares. Bahl And Gaynor owns 13,122 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 10,116 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability owns 14,721 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Everence Mgmt Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 30,581 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of holds 451,620 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 0.63% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 26,350 shares. Roosevelt Invest Gru holds 17,202 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cullen Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,074 shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21B for 8.27 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.