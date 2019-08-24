Consonance Capital Management LP Lowered Its Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Position by $27.11 Million; Share Value Declined; Nwq Investment Management Company Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Has Cut by $501,033 as Share Price Rose

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 17,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.28 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 4.09 million shares traded or 9.83% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The hedge fund held 3.75 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.00M, down from 6.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 491,683 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) by 4.21M shares to 4.22 million shares, valued at $27.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 243,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 96,545 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Goldman Sachs Group holds 549,837 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Management Inc holds 0.77% or 154,615 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Llc stated it has 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Moreover, Alps Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 25,715 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). U S Glob Investors has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Ameritas Inv Prtn has 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 8,144 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 84,365 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 48,163 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 2,980 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0.05% or 3.94M shares. Perritt Cap Inc reported 14,000 shares. 7,000 are held by Todd Asset Ltd Liability. Bourgeon Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.22% or 130,255 shares. D L Carlson Invest Group Inc invested 0.21% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Tortoise Capital Lc reported 7.41% stake. Contravisory Invest Management reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James Trust Na owns 0.22% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 130,946 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has 935,574 shares. Texas Yale holds 3.32% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 2.86M shares. Salient Cap Advsr Limited Co accumulated 12.73M shares or 8.65% of the stock. Corecommodity Mgmt Lc holds 0.19% or 11,457 shares. 20.68 million were accumulated by Energ Income Ltd Liability Corp. Kistler has 3,889 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability reported 39,342 shares stake.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Scotland Group Plc (NYSE:RBS) by 228,393 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $15.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 115,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING).