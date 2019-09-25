Consonance Capital Management LP Lifted Stake in Adma Biologics (ADMA) by $3.35 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Trupanion (TRUP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Raised Its Position

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $905.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 61,581 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 5.71M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.08M, up from 4.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.33 million market cap company. It closed at $5.08 lastly. It is down 42.36% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB

More notable recent ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ADMA Biologics Submits Response and Provides Supplemental Information to FDA for BIVIGAM® Complete Response Letter – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ADMA Biologics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADMA Bio closes $52M capital raise – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADMA Biologics Receives FDA Approval for License Transfers for BIVIGAM® and Nabi-HB – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADMA Biologics: Significant Derisking, Product Launches In Second Half Of The Year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 631,813 shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $51.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 265,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.25, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold ADMA shares while 6 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 63.95 million shares or 192.43% more from 21.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) accumulated 13,368 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 42,093 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 17,625 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) or 1,289 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% or 69,094 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability reported 58,374 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 35,282 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc reported 550,000 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Architects holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 19,500 shares. Alyeska Investment LP accumulated 585,265 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 19,389 shares. Perceptive Advsrs reported 1.02% stake.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.50 million activity. The insider Grossman Jerrold B bought 12,000 shares worth $48,000. $21.80M worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares were sold by Biotest Divestiture Trust. The insider Grossman Adam S bought $120,000. $16.00M worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC on Tuesday, May 21. 5,000 shares were bought by LENZ BRIAN, worth $20,000 on Friday, May 17. Guiheen Lawrence P. bought 25,000 shares worth $100,000.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 33,228 shares to 7,590 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonos Inc. by 39,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,355 shares, and cut its stake in Zuora Inc..

More notable recent Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trupanion: How Much Is Priced In? Nearly 6x The Current Book Of Business – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Trupanion Stock Gained 14.3% in February – Motley Fool” published on March 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Trupanion, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Categorizing The Trupanion Bull And Bear Cases (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.