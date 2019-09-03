Consonance Capital Management LP Lifted Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) by $42.37 Million; Litman Gregory Asset Management Position in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 15.25 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/05/2018 – Elizabeth Campbell: #MUNILAND SCOOP: Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division; 07/05/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 92.4% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE EXECUTIVE PAY; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS ARE STILL A GREAT INVESTMENT IN TERMS OF RETURN ON TANGIBLE NET ASSETS; 09/04/2018 – CFPB IS SAID SEEKING RECORD FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO: RTRS; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NONE OF SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE APPROVED; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 15/03/2018 – Zane Zodrow: Exclusive: Wells Fargo commits yet more crimes

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 8.47M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 17.88M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.17 million, up from 9.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $637.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 683,145 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Int Group Inc invested in 0% or 61,509 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 459,751 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Lc owns 213,475 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 87,489 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Art Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 11,624 shares. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated holds 0% or 9,063 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Baker Bros Advisors Lp has 0.09% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Citigroup holds 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) or 26,145 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc stated it has 0.01% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Mangrove Partners holds 2.36% or 3.46 million shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Incorporated reported 999,787 shares. Prudential Incorporated holds 0% or 98,744 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 2.31M shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 62,597 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 0% or 12,997 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.12 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71B and $367.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (Etf) (VWO) by 36,921 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $64.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond (Etf) (EMB) by 3,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (Etf) (VEA).

