Consonance Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH); A B M Industries (ABM) Shareholder Gemmer Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.64 Million

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 42125.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 4.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.22 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.45 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 5,852 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 21,017 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY; 21/04/2018 – DJ ABM Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABM); 14/03/2018 – ABM Industries Announces Sale of Common Stk by Existing Hldrs; 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature ‘ABM Content Plays’; 27/04/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Short Term Us (SCHO) by 6,211 shares to 16,433 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ).

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49 million for 17.54 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 19,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Ltd has 976,517 shares. Franklin Res has 0.03% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 1.57M shares. 1,488 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl Advsr. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,968 shares. 36,715 were reported by Systematic Financial Limited Partnership. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company has 273,947 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 22,315 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. North Carolina-based Sterling Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Geode Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 750,501 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. M&T Bancorporation Corp accumulated 11,612 shares or 0% of the stock. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.14% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 20,789 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). State Street Corporation accumulated 6.49 million shares.