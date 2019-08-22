Consonance Capital Management LP Holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Cut by $7.21 Million as Market Value Declined; Schaller Investment Group Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Has Upped by $4.51 Million

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $96.81. About 573,325 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35 million, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $783.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 214,059 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA SEES FY ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $163M TO $173M; 26/03/2018 – VANDA HAS 45 DAYS INITIATE A PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 13/04/2018 – CAFC: VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. v. WEST-WARD PHARMACEUTICALS [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2707 – 2018-04-13; 14/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Proposes Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 15/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stkat $17/Share

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 348,806 shares to 5.16M shares, valued at $30.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) by 4.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.22M shares, and has risen its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Missouri-based Amer Century Companies Inc has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). 37,202 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Inc. Weiss Multi has invested 0.04% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). 40,406 were reported by Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 18,156 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James Ltd has 55,910 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hawk Ridge Mngmt Lp invested in 203,600 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Millennium Ltd Liability reported 658,022 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 164,852 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 417,730 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Glenmede Com Na has 0.15% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 1.81 million shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 620,650 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Prudential reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.