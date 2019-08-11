Consonance Capital Management LP Holding in Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Has Lifted by $30.98 Million; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Declined, Greenwood Capital Associates Decreased Its Holding

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 39.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 938,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The hedge fund held 3.31 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.87M, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 519,088 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. — MYGN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Myriad Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYGN); 06/03/2018 Myriad Applauds AACU Position Statement on Molecular Testing for Risk Stratification in Prostate Cancer; 10/05/2018 – Best’s Special Report: Myriad Challenges Test the Mettle of Medical Professional Liability Writers; 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and; 28/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, COUNSYL WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF MYRIAD; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investors (MYGN); 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – NO CLAIMS HAVE BEEN MADE AGAINST CO AT THIS TIME

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 76.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 91,211 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 27,781 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 118,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $67.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 2.70 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (MCHI) by 7,168 shares to 54,273 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingevity Corporation by 8,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp stated it has 209,251 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cambridge Rech reported 42,888 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc owns 46,565 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 492,403 shares. Moreover, Kepos Limited Partnership has 2.98% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 421,920 shares. Tompkins Fin holds 18,553 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Kazazian Asset Ltd Co stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 226 shares. Cim Mangement owns 0.29% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8,130 shares. Bb Biotech Ag holds 2.20M shares or 5.22% of its portfolio. Thompson Management Inc has 94,226 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 3,545 shares or 0% of the stock. Burren Capital owns 25,530 shares or 14.7% of their US portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Capital Management owns 14,900 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com" on June 24, 2019

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Health Care Sector Update for 03/14/2019: MYGN,MLNT,SPHS,AXGT – Nasdaq" on March 14, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&T Bank & Trust Pa stated it has 1.12% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Kepos LP holds 68,324 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Company has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Rmb Management Ltd Liability Com reported 27,211 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 772,523 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baillie Gifford, United Kingdom-based fund reported 9.54M shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.02% or 368,504 shares. Smith Asset Gru Limited Partnership holds 1,790 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 140 shares. First Mercantile reported 10,253 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 89 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 72,916 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 154,246 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Shelton Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 251 shares.