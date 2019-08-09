Consonance Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) by $42.37 Million; As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stock Value Rose, Contrarian Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 8.47M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 17.88 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.17M, up from 9.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 795,150 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 43,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 72,208 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 116,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 1.04 million shares traded or 6.38% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 112,568 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 128,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 24,550 shares. Eam Invsts Lc holds 0.62% or 498,844 shares in its portfolio. Broadfin Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 5.86 million shares for 6.17% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 67,107 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 66,160 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 148,765 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc holds 248,154 shares. 124,260 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. 190,600 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Mangrove Prtn reported 2.36% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Proshare Advisors Limited Company has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 21,364 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Co owns 174,921 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 600,000 shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $96.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peabody Energy Corp New by 271,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.31 million for 10.50 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

