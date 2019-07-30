Consonance Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) as Market Value Declined; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Increases Stake in Centene Del (CNC)

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 136.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.03M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 1.42 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35M, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $674.49M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 144,035 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 23/05/2018 – VANDA CITES DATA FROM JET STUDY ON 3-NIGHT TRANSATLANTIC TRAVEL; 23/05/2018 – HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) Effective in Treating Jet Lag during Transatlantic Travel; 14/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Proposes Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 06/03/2018 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at March 2018 Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Vanda Pharma; 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 6c

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 16,643 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited stated it has 2.58M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Viking Global Investors LP holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4.20M shares. Tekla Mngmt Limited Liability holds 128,295 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 254 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 33.04M shares stake. 2,287 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.12% or 5.11 million shares. The Florida-based Camarda Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sandy Spring Natl Bank accumulated 1,400 shares. York Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 1.7% stake. Whittier Company Of Nevada reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Mason Street Advsr has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 58,944 shares. Avalon Advisors Lc has 6,302 shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 700,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $55.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). 175,504 are owned by Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp. Amer Century accumulated 0% or 113,208 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 40,053 shares. Sei Invs Co accumulated 171,892 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc invested in 335 shares. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.04% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Pnc Fin Service Gp Inc owns 168,415 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 0.03% or 417,730 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 0.03% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 13,000 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). 784,618 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 938,910 shares to 3.31M shares, valued at $109.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Analysts await Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.