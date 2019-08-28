Consonance Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Stake as Share Price Declined; As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Glacier Peak Capital Has Decreased Position by $682,000

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The hedge fund held 3.75M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.00 million, down from 6.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 38,830 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc analyzed 11,000 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $139.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.96. About 2.02M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank Tru Division reported 219 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 197 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Zebra Ltd Company holds 37,519 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 22,000 shares. Missouri-based Amer Century has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). The Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Element Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Riverhead Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 14,100 shares. Gabelli And Inv Advisers invested in 14,600 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc reported 45,600 shares. Victory Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 12,421 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 13,300 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 12,525 shares.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 89,234 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $118.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Vericel Corp.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.