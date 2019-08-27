Consonance Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) by $42.37 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Glenview Capital Management Lowered Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $85.16 Million

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 8.47 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 17.88 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.17 million, up from 9.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $607.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 1.91M shares traded or 33.57% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 655,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 4.24M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.27M, down from 4.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $118.57. About 425,993 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.14M shares to 3.24 million shares, valued at $286.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 43,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru accumulated 0.09% or 14,409 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Horseman Capital Management reported 8,000 shares. Macquarie Grp, a Australia-based fund reported 36,777 shares. Eqis Capital holds 7,003 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 64,052 were accumulated by Raymond James. 5,162 were reported by Greenleaf Tru. Ipg Investment Advsrs Llc owns 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5,000 shares. Geode Cap Ltd holds 3.68M shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc holds 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 12 shares. The Tennessee-based Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.28% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Harris Associate L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 5.53M shares. James Inv Rech reported 0.05% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 22,400 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Llc reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Svcs Inc accumulated 0.01% or 236,901 shares. Raymond James And Assoc owns 13,007 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 148,765 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Alps Inc has 0.01% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Inc owns 42,700 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 27,261 shares. 10,487 are owned by Proshare Advsr. State Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 459,751 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 20,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 112,568 are owned by Virtu Fincl Limited. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 407,230 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity.

