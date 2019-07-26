Consonance Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Position; Sm Energy Co (SM) Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Lifted Holding by $749,819 as Stock Value Declined

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 348,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.13 million, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 561,986 shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 73.68% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR GETS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Oral Selinexor Achieves 25.4% Overall Response Rate; 07/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Gross Proceeds From Offering Expected to Be $155 Million; 02/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 10/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 1Q Loss $38.5M; 31/05/2018 – Karyopharm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 17/05/2018 – Karyopharm to Present Selinexor Phase 1b/2 STOMP Data at the European Hematology Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – KARYOPHARM ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $150 MLN (USD) IN FUTURE MILESTONES, PLUS ROYALTIES; 30/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM TO SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL, PLANS NDA FILING IN 2H

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.21. About 1.41 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Barclays Downgrades SM Energy (SM) to Underweight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Carnival, Generac, Lyft, Six Flags, Square, Tecnoglass, Yum Brands, Western Digital, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). 1492 Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.12% or 75,708 shares. Cap Research Glob Invsts has invested 0.04% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated owns 12,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Key Gru Incorporated (Cayman) reported 3.03% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Carmignac Gestion invested 0.06% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Texas Yale, Florida-based fund reported 22,338 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Swiss Natl Bank reported 0% stake. Susquehanna Interest Grp Incorporated Llp owns 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 156,501 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Macquarie Group Ltd has 3.46M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 30,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 20,819 shares to 198,972 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 6,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,904 shares, and cut its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Ottoson Javan D had bought 5,000 shares worth $73,150.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold KPTI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 49.11 million shares or 1.82% more from 48.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 180,355 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 75,930 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 558,049 shares. Swiss Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Tru Company Of Vermont reported 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Moreover, Consonance Mgmt LP has 1.9% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 39,529 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 39,846 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 1.38M shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 2.61 million shares stake. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 4,035 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Geode Capital Ltd Co has 0% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).