Consonance Capital Management LP Has Raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Holding By $25.28 Million; Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) stake by 42125.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Consonance Capital Management Lp acquired 4.21M shares as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)’s stock declined 1.71%. The Consonance Capital Management Lp holds 4.22 million shares with $27.45 million value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $585.93 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 210,733 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC) investors sentiment is 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither negative nor positive, as only 55 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 51 decreased and sold holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 14.88 million shares, up from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Bryn Mawr Bank Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 43 Increased: 37 New Position: 18.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.23. About 19,350 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) has declined 18.77% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net $15.3M; 09/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Acquires Domenick & Associates; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 05/03/2018 Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $750.08 million. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. It has a 12.79 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services.

Analysts await Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.83 per share. BMTC’s profit will be $16.72 million for 11.21 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.57% EPS growth.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation for 25,073 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 581,848 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 0.94% invested in the company for 43,566 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 0.79% in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 241,454 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 19. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. H.C. Wainwright maintained Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, March 20. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

