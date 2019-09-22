Consonance Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Omeros (OMER) Position by $13.91 Million; As Patterson Energy (PTEN) Market Value Declined, Kahn Brothers Group Raised Stake

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Omeros Corp (OMER) by 43.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 927,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.97% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.89 million, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Omeros Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 392,488 shares traded. Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) has declined 24.60% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OMER News: 24/05/2018 – OMEROS CORP – LUPIN IS GRANTED NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-SUBLICENSABLE WAIVER OF CO’S PEDIATRIC EXCLUSIVITY FOR OMIDRIA UNTIL AT LEAST APRIL 23, 2034; 24/05/2018 – OMEROS SAYS ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND CONSENT JUDGMENT WITH LUPIN LTD, SUBSIDIARY LUPIN PHARMACEUTICALS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – OMEROS CORP – AMENDED ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH CERTAIN AFFILIATES OF CRG LP; 24/05/2018 – OMEROS CORP – LUPIN ACKNOWLEDGED & CONFIRMED VALIDITY OF EACH OF PATENTS LISTED IN ORANGE BOOK FOR OMIDRIA; 13/04/2018 – Omeros Corporation Announces Upcoming Presentations of New Data on OMIDRIA® at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Meeting; 15/05/2018 – OMEROS’ PATH TO OMS721 APPROVAL; 13/04/2018 – Omeros Corporation Announces Upcoming Presentations of New Data on OMIDRIA® at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive; 24/05/2018 – Omeros Announces Settlement of Infringement Suit Against ANDA Filer Lupin; 10/05/2018 – Omeros 1Q Loss $30.1M; 24/05/2018 – OMEROS CORP – PARTIES EXECUTED CONSENT JUDGMENT THAT WAS FILED WITH COURT FOR DISTRICT ON MAY 23, 2018

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 260,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.97M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.67B, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 2.79M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold OMER shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.36% less from 24.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 2,550 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 16,004 shares. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). Caprock Group Inc Inc, Idaho-based fund reported 65,934 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc owns 4,139 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 2,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd has invested 0.01% in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 233,355 shares. Capital Impact Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 110,075 shares or 0.62% of the stock. D E Shaw Com Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 63,553 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) for 69,750 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) for 75,329 shares.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 454,618 shares to 770,769 shares, valued at $60.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 325,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold PTEN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 191.48 million shares or 2.24% less from 195.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Capital holds 0% or 500 shares. Castleark Lc reported 84,800 shares stake. Atria Investments Ltd holds 0.3% or 150,046 shares in its portfolio. Tygh Capital Inc reported 227,068 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.77% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Prudential Public Limited Liability stated it has 3.57M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 77,536 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 25,276 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd invested in 0.15% or 43,478 shares. 890,791 were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd. The Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.33% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Barclays Plc reported 986,231 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc invested in 60,674 shares. 4,000 are held by Numerixs Investment. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 355,000 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $202,075 activity.

