Consonance Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Epizyme (EPZM) Stake by $15.38 Million; Share Price Rose; Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Holding Held by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 101.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 22,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 44,182 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 21,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 1.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 4.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.74 million, up from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 363,663 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Will Update Informed Consent, Investigator’s Brochure and Study Protocols; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 864,680 shares to 2.88M shares, valued at $32.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 2.38 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.61M shares, and cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Epizyme, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Epizyme Inc (EPZM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Epizyme to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Will Epizyme Be in 1 Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme prices equity offerings; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $418.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 5,934 shares to 27,045 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 9,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,775 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

