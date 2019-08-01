Consonance Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) by $27.11 Million; Cvs Caremark (CVS) Position Has Upped by Cacti Asset Management Llc

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 15,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 470,521 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38M, up from 454,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 6.58M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The hedge fund held 3.75 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.00M, down from 6.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 451,866 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 263,396 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 155,674 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt holds 14,100 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 115,829 shares. Dupont Cap has 92,845 shares. Tanaka Management reported 2.82% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 26,196 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 581,519 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 5,192 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 13,627 shares. American Century Inc holds 0% or 113,222 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 73,599 shares. 116,700 are held by Icon Advisers. Raymond James & Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 125,781 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 89,234 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $118.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vericel Corp by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

More notable recent Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Corcept Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Corcept Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 1/2 Trial of Relacorilant Plus Nab-Paclitaxel in Patients with Solid Tumors at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sun files for generic version of Corcept’s Korlym – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Must-Buy Undervalued Biotechnology Gem: Corcept Therapeutics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73M was sold by MERLO LARRY J. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 26,460 shares to 659,980 shares, valued at $33.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 657,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,245 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).