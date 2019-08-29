Consonance Capital Management LP Has Cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Stake by $7.21 Million; Shares Declined; Kwmg Lifted Centurylink (CTL) Stake by $718,674

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The hedge fund held 4.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35 million, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 614,900 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 15/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stkat $17/Share; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 5.9% of Vanda Pharma; 20/05/2018 – Vanda Insights Doesn’t See U.S. Oil Sanctions Against Venezuela (Video); 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA SEES FY ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $163M TO $173M; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $43.0M; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 26/03/2018 – VANDA HAS 45 DAYS INITIATE A PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 65,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 183,570 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 118,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 10.12M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 95,500 shares. Atika Cap Management Lc invested in 0.53% or 141,000 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability holds 40,406 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 379,404 shares. Northern Corp reported 699,728 shares stake. Geode Capital Llc reported 639,094 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 17,911 shares. Daiwa Secs Group owns 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 335 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 68,319 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System reported 81,209 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 830,735 shares. Hood River Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). North Star Invest Management stated it has 5,000 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 175,504 shares.

More notable recent Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointments of a Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer and a Chief Marketing Officer – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: CELG’s Inrebic Gets FDA Nod, SRPT Suffers Setback & More – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These September PDUFA Dates – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/19/2019: CHEK, VIVE, VNDA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 243,902 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $64.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 120,945 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0% stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.82M shares. Platinum Invest Mngmt Limited has invested 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 14,360 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Guyasuta Invest Advisors Inc owns 0.18% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 135,687 shares. Fiera has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Raymond James owns 940,178 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap stated it has 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cove Street Cap Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 629,840 shares. 25,300 are owned by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Moreover, Ancora Advsr Limited Com has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Campbell And Com Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,409 shares. Cipher Capital Lp holds 0.3% or 312,208 shares in its portfolio.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 1,898 shares to 1,386 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG) by 18,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,117 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15.