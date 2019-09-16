Consonance Capital Management LP Has Cut Uniqure Nv (QURE) Position by $5.77 Million as Shares Rose; Fedex (FDX) Stake Boosted by Davis-Rea Ltd

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 200.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 8,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,823 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 4,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $172.61. About 673,588 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 20/03/2018 – Global Okanagan: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 73,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.39 million, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 80,802 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First National Tru Communications holds 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 2,541 shares. Mai Management holds 4,882 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 10,138 shares. Cypress Capital Group owns 1,500 shares. Da Davidson & has invested 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Aviance Capital Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 4,587 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 1,442 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.21% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Country Club Tru Com Na, Missouri-based fund reported 21,654 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.15% stake. Dean Invest Assoc Lc owns 0.62% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 26,165 shares. Regal Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,276 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mcf Advisors holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio.

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $173.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 460 shares to 1,882 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,762 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal Express: Bottom-Fishing A Fallen Angel – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FedEx, UPS say in response to Trump they’re fighting illegal drug shipments – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Dollar General Has More Expansion in Store for Q2 – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon May Have Airline Troubles Over the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.