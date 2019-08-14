Consonance Capital Management LP Has Cut Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) as Share Value Declined; Bruce & Co Has Cut Amerco (UHAL) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12 million, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $353.06. About 53,721 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The hedge fund held 4.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35 million, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 335,280 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 20/05/2018 – Vanda Insights Doesn’t See U.S. Oil Sanctions Against Venezuela (Video); 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA SEES FY ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $163M TO $173M; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 09/04/2018 – Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 1.8% Position in Vanda Pharma; 14/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES; 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 36 shares. Somerset Tru reported 0.27% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Limited holds 1,430 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bruce Com owns 169,910 shares. Fincl Counselors reported 0.13% stake. Midas Mngmt Corp holds 1.32% or 8,300 shares. Earnest Partners Lc holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv stated it has 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 859 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 20,610 shares stake. Rbf Cap Limited reported 2,800 shares. Burney has invested 0.02% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Da Davidson & stated it has 894 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 2,601 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66M and $511.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,700 shares to 98,300 shares, valued at $18.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

