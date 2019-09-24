Consonance Capital Management LP Decreased Its Retrophin (RTRX) Position by $4.39 Million; Strategic Financial Services Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $1.98 Million; Valuation Declined

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 34,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 112,529 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43M, up from 77,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 9.31M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 219,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.81M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.59M, down from 4.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 357,690 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-1.10 EPS, up 17.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $-1.34 per share. After $-0.92 actual EPS reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% negative EPS growth.