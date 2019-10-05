Consonance Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Epizyme (EPZM); Holder Intersect Capital Upped Cvs Health (CVS) Position

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 4.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.74 million, up from 3.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 421,671 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 8,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,130 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 17,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.58 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 73,931 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $149.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 265,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34M shares, and cut its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Ghost Tree Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.22% or 465,000 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 0% or 57,000 shares. 16,727 were accumulated by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company. Captrust Fincl invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 3.07M shares. Legal And General Group Inc Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,931 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 230,390 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0.04% or 14,989 shares. 1.49 million are held by Foresite Cap Mgmt Ii Ltd Co. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 23,859 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Bp Pcl owns 0.01% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 14,099 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 459,308 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Page Arthur B reported 13,190 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 17,206 shares. Btc Capital invested in 135,991 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Dodge And Cox owns 20.69M shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co holds 0.04% or 5,422 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt holds 118,738 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Company reported 176,229 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. 154,093 were accumulated by Tower Bridge. Camelot Portfolios holds 0.57% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 25,448 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 46,510 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 15,389 were accumulated by Benin Mgmt Corporation. Johnson Fincl Group holds 36,006 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru reported 12,862 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.39% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

