Consonance Capital Management LP Boosted By $15.38 Million Its Epizyme (EPZM) Stake; Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)’s Sentiment Is 1.83

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.16, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 11 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 6 decreased and sold equity positions in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 973,040 shares, up from 930,826 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased Epizyme Inc (EPZM) stake by 36.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Consonance Capital Management Lp acquired 1.28M shares as Epizyme Inc (EPZM)’s stock rose 10.32%. The Consonance Capital Management Lp holds 4.76 million shares with $59.74M value, up from 3.48M last quarter. Epizyme Inc now has $1.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 939,659 shares traded or 20.46% up from the average. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund for 35,485 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc owns 35,394 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Asset Management Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 11,250 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 87,660 shares.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 70,684 shares traded. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) has risen 3.01% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.01% the S&P500.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The company has market cap of $216.31 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 23,425 shares. D E Shaw And has 13,261 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Consonance Capital Mgmt LP invested in 4.76 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 30,614 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 4,302 shares. Opaleye holds 5.22% or 1.37 million shares in its portfolio. Artal owns 1.65M shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 55,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 230,390 shares. Hamilton Lane Advisors Ltd accumulated 24,673 shares. Art Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 26,239 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 119,562 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased Vericel Corp stake by 1.36 million shares to 2.93M valued at $55.39 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Savara Inc stake by 1.53 million shares and now owns 1.57M shares. Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) was reduced too.