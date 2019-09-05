Consolidated Water Co Ltd (CWCO) to pay $0.09 on Oct 31, 2019; Citadel Advisors Has Increased By $37.91 Million Its Kb Home (KBH) Position

Consolidated Water Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CWCO) is expected to pay $0.09 on Oct 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:CWCO) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Consolidated Water Co Ltd’s current price of $14.64 translates into 0.58% yield. Consolidated Water Co Ltd’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 19,505 shares traded. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has risen 0.57% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CWCO News: 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host First Quarter Conference Call On Friday, May 11, 2018; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call On Monday, March 19, 2018; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – ONE OR MORE AFFILIATES OF GREENFIELD SPV Vll, S.A.P.l. DE C.V. WILL ACQUIRE A MINIMUM OF 55% OF ADR; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Provides Update on Rosarito Project; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Full Year 2017 Results And Announces Record And Meeting Dates For 2018 Shareholders’; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – AGREEMENT CALLS FOR NSC TO RETAIN A MINIMUM OF 25% OF EQUITY IN AGUAS DE ROSARITO S.A.P.l. DE C.V; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER – EXECUTED SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT FOR EQUITY FUNDING TO CONSTRUCT, OPERATE DESALINATION PLANT, PIPELINE IN ROSARITO; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 Rev $62.3M

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Kb Home (KBH) stake by 400.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc acquired 1.58M shares as Kb Home (KBH)’s stock rose 2.50%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 1.97M shares with $47.70M value, up from 393,900 last quarter. Kb Home now has $2.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 1.29 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, and Indonesia. The company has market cap of $220.00 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Bulk, and Services. It has a 14.04 P/E ratio. It uses reverse osmosis technology to produce potable water from seawater.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 7.60 million shares or 0.76% less from 7.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited owns 0% invested in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 15,722 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 722,685 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 12,200 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,426 shares. 10,500 are held by Hendershot Investments Inc. Ameriprise invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Citigroup reported 5,392 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Pnc Financial Services Grp owns 1,274 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Llc reported 16,867 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt holds 60,715 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grp Inc Incorporated reported 9,385 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 377 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Suggests It’s 24% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 12, 2019 : SYY, GOLD, TSG, BRC, EOLS, AZRE, NINE, HYGS, CRNT, CWCO, INSE, APTX – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. KB Home has $3700 highest and $20 lowest target. $29.14’s average target is 1.57% above currents $28.69 stock price. KB Home had 15 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, June 27. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 13 by Barclays Capital. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, March 27 report. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $23 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 27.

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (Put) (NYSE:CNQ) stake by 196,300 shares to 78,400 valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (Call) (NYSE:IVR) stake by 21,800 shares and now owns 18,700 shares. Proshares Tr (Put) (URE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Fil Limited has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Braun Stacey Associate Incorporated owns 0.45% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 280,105 shares. James Investment Rech Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 17,300 shares. Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 424,814 shares. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 32,403 shares. Blair William Il invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 158,249 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 25,538 shares. 9,247 are owned by Bluecrest. American Int Grp Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

More important recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.