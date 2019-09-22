Consolidated Water Co Ltd (CWCO) to pay $0.09 on Oct 31, 2019; Chefs Warehouse (CHEF) Has 1.19 Sentiment

Chefs Warehouse Inc (CHEF) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 75 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 63 cut down and sold positions in Chefs Warehouse Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 27.65 million shares, up from 24.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Chefs Warehouse Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 41 Increased: 52 New Position: 23.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CWCO) is expected to pay $0.09 on Oct 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:CWCO) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Consolidated Water Co Ltd’s current price of $15.66 translates into 0.54% yield. Consolidated Water Co Ltd’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 113,378 shares traded or 144.01% up from the average. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has risen 0.57% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CWCO News: 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host First Quarter Conference Call On Friday, May 11, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 Rev $62.3M; 10/05/2018 – Consolidated Water 1Q EPS 14c; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call On Monday, March 19, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Full Year 2017 Results And Announces Record And Meeting Dates For 2018 Shareholders’; 10/05/2018 – Consolidated Water 1Q Rev $15.3M; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – AGREEMENT CALLS FOR NSC TO RETAIN A MINIMUM OF 25% OF EQUITY IN AGUAS DE ROSARITO S.A.P.l. DE C.V; 07/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Provides Update on Rosarito Project

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. for 1.37 million shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc owns 24,475 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 0.91% invested in the company for 536,059 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has invested 0.69% in the stock. Monroe Bank & Trust Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 34,040 shares.

Analysts await The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. CHEF’s profit will be $7.27M for 42.16 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 269,313 shares traded or 49.14% up from the average. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) has risen 34.82% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 19/03/2018 – Food and Wine: Exclusive: Here Are All the Chefs in ‘Chef’s Table: Pastry’; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE – JOHN DEBENEDETTI HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD , EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; VACANT BOARD SEAT WILL NOT BE REPLACED; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE 1Q ADJ PROFORMA EPS 3C, EST. 1C; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says Vacant Board Seat Won’t Be Refilled; Board to Be fixed at 10 Directors; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.68 TO $0.77; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chefs’ Warehouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHEF); 20/04/2018 – The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE SEES FY ADJ PROFORMA EPS 69C TO 78C, EST. 74C; 19/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War

The ChefsÂ’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes approximately 43,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. It has a 55.14 P/E ratio. The firm also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, and Indonesia. The company has market cap of $235.33 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Bulk, and Services. It has a 15.01 P/E ratio. It uses reverse osmosis technology to produce potable water from seawater.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 7.89 million shares or 3.77% more from 7.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.17% stake. Thomas J Herzfeld invested in 121,638 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.01% stake. 334 are owned by Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 13,400 shares. Da Davidson And Communications, a Montana-based fund reported 88,911 shares. Sei Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 14,236 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 82,074 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Moreover, Pnc Fincl Service has 0% invested in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 1,274 shares. Fmr Ltd invested in 0% or 403 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 425,330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 2,309 shares. 46,634 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mgmt. Moreover, Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 122,193 shares.