Consolidated Water Co Ltd (CWCO) to pay $0.09 on Oct 31, 2019; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CWCO) is expected to pay $0.09 on Oct 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:CWCO) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Consolidated Water Co Ltd’s current price of $14.43 translates into 0.59% yield. Consolidated Water Co Ltd’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 41,250 shares traded. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has risen 0.57% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CWCO News: 10/05/2018 – Consolidated Water 1Q Rev $15.3M; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 EPS 41c; 10/05/2018 – Consolidated Water 1Q EPS 14c; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – AGREEMENT CALLS FOR NSC TO RETAIN A MINIMUM OF 25% OF EQUITY IN AGUAS DE ROSARITO S.A.P.l. DE C.V; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call On Monday, March 19, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Provides Update on Rosarito Project; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER – EXECUTED SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT FOR EQUITY FUNDING TO CONSTRUCT, OPERATE DESALINATION PLANT, PIPELINE IN ROSARITO; 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host First Quarter Conference Call On Friday, May 11, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend

Among 2 analysts covering Brandywine Realty (NYSE:BDN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brandywine Realty has $18 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $16.75’s average target is 18.71% above currents $14.11 stock price. Brandywine Realty had 3 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, June 11. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BDN in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. See Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) latest ratings:

11/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $16.5000 New Target: $15.5000 Downgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, and Indonesia. The company has market cap of $216.85 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Bulk, and Services. It has a 13.84 P/E ratio. It uses reverse osmosis technology to produce potable water from seawater.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 7.60 million shares or 0.76% less from 7.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Mngmt Limited Company holds 60,383 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 65,559 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 8,618 shares. Teton Advsrs has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Gabelli Funds Limited Co holds 0% or 33,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 28,979 shares. 15,722 were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Com reported 116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 152 shares. International reported 9,385 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 16,867 shares. Penn Cap Communications accumulated 0.3% or 239,259 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 21,055 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Brandywine Realty Trust shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 16,673 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% or 12,395 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.02% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). D E Shaw & owns 104,579 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Company accumulated 0.05% or 1.91 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 327,180 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Management has 2.62 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Foundry Prns Ltd reported 986,520 shares. Real Est Management Limited Liability has invested 6.81% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Barclays Pcl stated it has 438,690 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Matthew 25 Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.40M shares. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 27.83 P/E ratio. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties.

