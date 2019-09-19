Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Reaches $15.37 52-Week High; Shorts at Tim Participacoes S.A. American Depositary Shares (TSU) Raised By 12.72%

The stock of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) hit a new 52-week high and has $16.14 target or 5.00% above today’s $15.37 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $231.05M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $16.14 price target is reached, the company will be worth $11.55 million more. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 4,015 shares traded. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has risen 0.57% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CWCO News: 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER – EXECUTED SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT FOR EQUITY FUNDING TO CONSTRUCT, OPERATE DESALINATION PLANT, PIPELINE IN ROSARITO; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – AGREEMENT CALLS FOR NSC TO RETAIN A MINIMUM OF 25% OF EQUITY IN AGUAS DE ROSARITO S.A.P.l. DE C.V; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – ONE OR MORE AFFILIATES OF GREENFIELD SPV Vll, S.A.P.l. DE C.V. WILL ACQUIRE A MINIMUM OF 55% OF ADR; 07/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Provides Update on Rosarito Project; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host First Quarter Conference Call On Friday, May 11, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Full Year 2017 Results And Announces Record And Meeting Dates For 2018 Shareholders’; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Full Year 2017 Results And Announces Record And Meeting Dates For 2018 Shareholders’ Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Consolidated Water 1Q EPS 14c

Tim Participacoes S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TSU) had an increase of 12.72% in short interest. TSU’s SI was 4.32 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.72% from 3.83M shares previously. With 1.02 million avg volume, 4 days are for Tim Participacoes S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TSU)’s short sellers to cover TSU’s short positions. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 28,983 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 7.89 million shares or 3.77% more from 7.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 58,515 shares. Panagora Asset reported 1,347 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 425,330 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 202,154 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 205,791 shares. 84,841 are held by Kbc Grp Nv. Moreover, Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com has 0% invested in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Brandywine Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 7,415 shares. Citigroup holds 5,684 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 676,863 shares. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 14,100 shares in its portfolio. 122,193 are held by Putnam Invs Ltd Liability. Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

Analysts await Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. CWCO’s profit will be $2.41M for 24.02 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, and Indonesia. The company has market cap of $231.05 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Bulk, and Services. It has a 14.74 P/E ratio. It uses reverse osmosis technology to produce potable water from seawater.

More notable recent Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Suggests It’s 24% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$12.49, Is It Time To Put Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Consolidated Water (CWCO) Up 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The company has market cap of $6.95 billion. The firm offers mobile, fixed, and long distance telephony; data transmission; and broadband services. It has a 10.53 P/E ratio. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; and value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services, push-mail, video call, WAP downloads, Web browsing, business data solutions, mobile-learning services, wellness services, songs, ringback tones, applications, voicemail, conference calling, chats, and other content.

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TIM PARTICIPAÃ‡Ã•ES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CRNT or TSU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Tim Participacoes Sa, (TSU) Names Pietro Labriola as New CEO – StreetInsider.com” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TIM Brazil unit set to return Labriola to board after short absence – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Toro Company (TTC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.