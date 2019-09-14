Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Reaches $15.20 52-Week High; Electromed (ELMD) Has 0.75 Sentiment

The stock of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) hit a new 52-week high and has $16.11 target or 6.00% above today’s $15.20 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $228.42 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $16.11 price target is reached, the company will be worth $13.71 million more. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 106,362 shares traded or 132.00% up from the average. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has risen 0.57% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CWCO News: 10/05/2018 – Consolidated Water 1Q Rev $15.3M; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – ONE OR MORE AFFILIATES OF GREENFIELD SPV Vll, S.A.P.l. DE C.V. WILL ACQUIRE A MINIMUM OF 55% OF ADR; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call On Monday, March 19, 2018; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER – EXECUTED SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT FOR EQUITY FUNDING TO CONSTRUCT, OPERATE DESALINATION PLANT, PIPELINE IN ROSARITO; 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host First Quarter Conference Call On Friday, May 11, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Provides Update on Rosarito Project; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Full Year 2017 Results And Announces Record And Meeting Dates For 2018 Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 EPS 41c; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 Rev $62.3M

Electromed Inc (ELMD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -5.75, from 6.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 6 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 8 sold and trimmed equity positions in Electromed Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 2.13 million shares, down from 4.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Electromed Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Quantum Capital Management holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Electromed, Inc. for 124,944 shares. White Pine Capital Llc owns 86,515 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 159,843 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.05% in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 439,700 shares.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $51.91 million. The firm offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It has a 26.74 P/E ratio. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, and Indonesia. The company has market cap of $228.42 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Bulk, and Services. It has a 14.57 P/E ratio. It uses reverse osmosis technology to produce potable water from seawater.

Analysts await Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. CWCO’s profit will be $2.40 million for 23.75 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

