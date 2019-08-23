Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Reaches $15.02 52-Week High; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Had 2 Bulls

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $86.09’s average target is 26.12% above currents $68.26 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of XOM in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, February 26. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. See Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) latest ratings:

The stock of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) hit a new 52-week high and has $15.62 target or 4.00% above today’s $15.02 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $225.79M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $15.62 price target is reached, the company will be worth $9.03M more. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 44,217 shares traded or 5.71% up from the average. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has risen 0.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CWCO News: 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 Rev $62.3M; 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host First Quarter Conference Call On Friday, May 11, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Full Year 2017 Results And Announces Record And Meeting Dates For 2018 Shareholders’; 10/05/2018 – Consolidated Water 1Q Rev $15.3M; 07/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Provides Update on Rosarito Project; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Full Year 2017 Results And Announces Record And Meeting Dates For 2018 Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call On Monday, March 19, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER – EXECUTED SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT FOR EQUITY FUNDING TO CONSTRUCT, OPERATE DESALINATION PLANT, PIPELINE IN ROSARITO

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, and Indonesia. The company has market cap of $225.79 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Bulk, and Services. It has a 14.41 P/E ratio. It uses reverse osmosis technology to produce potable water from seawater.

The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $68.26. About 2.93M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces natural gas and crude oil in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. The company has market cap of $288.82 billion. The firm operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical divisions. It has a 16.45 P/E ratio. It also makes petroleum products; makes and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.