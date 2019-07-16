Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) EPS Estimated At $0.17; Information Services Group (III) SI Increased By 4.85%

Analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. CWCO’s profit would be $2.55M giving it 20.68 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s analysts see -15.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 13,498 shares traded. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has risen 7.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWCO News: 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – ONE OR MORE AFFILIATES OF GREENFIELD SPV Vll, S.A.P.l. DE C.V. WILL ACQUIRE A MINIMUM OF 55% OF ADR; 10/05/2018 – Consolidated Water 1Q Rev $15.3M; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER – EXECUTED SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT FOR EQUITY FUNDING TO CONSTRUCT, OPERATE DESALINATION PLANT, PIPELINE IN ROSARITO; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Full Year 2017 Results And Announces Record And Meeting Dates For 2018 Shareholders’; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 Rev $62.3M; 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host First Quarter Conference Call On Friday, May 11, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 EPS 41c; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Provides Update on Rosarito Project

Information Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:III) had an increase of 4.85% in short interest. III’s SI was 172,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.85% from 164,900 shares previously. With 63,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Information Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:III)’s short sellers to cover III’s short positions. The SI to Information Services Group Inc’s float is 0.6%. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.81. About 35,383 shares traded. Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has declined 23.23% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 11/05/2018 – ISG Expert to Discuss Machine Learning on May 15 CFO Magazine Webcast; 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q Rev $68.9M; 07/03/2018 ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $35-$37 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Automation’s Impact on Life Sciences the Subject of ISG Webinar on May 3; 09/05/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REVENUES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA; 15/03/2018 – ISG to Publish 25 Best Examples of Digital Transformation; 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q EPS 0c; 18/04/2018 – Traditional Sourcing in EMEA Slumps as GDPR Approaches

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold Information Services Group, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 21.08 million shares or 0.46% less from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associates has 12,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc accumulated 13,778 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 7,238 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Axa owns 154,800 shares. Moreover, Weber Alan W has 0% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 1.05M shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 81,606 shares. Spark Management Limited Liability accumulated 10,800 shares. Geode Lc accumulated 280,131 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 2.02M shares. 88,088 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Management. Barclays Pcl reported 0% stake. Citigroup invested in 56,021 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research reported 22,388 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning owns 55,095 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $206,902 activity. On Wednesday, March 20 CONNORS MICHAEL P bought $148,800 worth of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) or 40,000 shares. $50,490 worth of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) shares were bought by Lavieri Todd D.. 2,050 shares were bought by Berger David E., worth $7,612.

Information Services Group, Inc. provides technology insights, market intelligence, and advisory services in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $131.51 million. The firm offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and activities design; change management; market intelligence; and technology research and analysis. It has a 23.42 P/E ratio. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments.

Among 2 analysts covering Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Information Services Group had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barrington. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, March 13. Noble Financial maintained Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, and Indonesia. The company has market cap of $211.19 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Bulk, and Services. It has a 13.74 P/E ratio. It uses reverse osmosis technology to produce potable water from seawater.

