Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) and California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Contrasting side by side

As Water Utilities companies, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) and California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. 14 3.30 N/A 0.71 19.87 California Water Service Group 52 3.68 N/A 4.36 12.25

In table 1 we can see Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. and California Water Service Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. California Water Service Group is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is currently more expensive than California Water Service Group, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) and California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. 0.00% 9.9% 8.9% California Water Service Group 0.00% 8.5% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.64. Competitively, California Water Service Group’s beta is 0.33 which is 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.4 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Its rival California Water Service Group’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than California Water Service Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.3% of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.7% of California Water Service Group are owned by institutional investors. About 3.8% of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, California Water Service Group has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. 0.36% -1.82% 8.68% 9.61% 0.57% 20.33% California Water Service Group 0.04% 6.8% 7.19% 14.06% 31.83% 12.02%

For the past year Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. was more bullish than California Water Service Group.

Summary

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors California Water Service Group.