Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) and Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Contrasting side by side

Both Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) and Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) compete on a level playing field in the Water Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. 14 3.28 N/A 0.71 19.87 Artesian Resources Corporation 37 4.22 N/A 1.58 22.74

In table 1 we can see Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. and Artesian Resources Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Artesian Resources Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. and Artesian Resources Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. 0.00% 9.9% 8.9% Artesian Resources Corporation 0.00% 9.5% 2.7%

Volatility and Risk

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Artesian Resources Corporation’s 0.08 beta is the reason why it is 92.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. are 8.4 and 7.6. Competitively, Artesian Resources Corporation has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Artesian Resources Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.3% of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.4% of Artesian Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 3.8%. Comparatively, Artesian Resources Corporation has 4.01% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. 0.36% -1.82% 8.68% 9.61% 0.57% 20.33% Artesian Resources Corporation 1.93% -0.64% -1.18% 4.17% -1.96% 3.18%

For the past year Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. was more bullish than Artesian Resources Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Artesian Resources Corporation beats Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility customers in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. It also offers water for public and private fire protection to customers in its service territories. In addition, the company provides contract water and wastewater services, water and sewer service line protection plans, and wastewater management services, as well as design, construction, and engineering services. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 82,700 metered water customers through 1,260 miles of transmission and distribution mains. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.