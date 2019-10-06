Consolidated Water Co (CWCO) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Stake; Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Raised Boeing Co (BA) Holding

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.90M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Says Deal With Airbus, Boeing Each Include 25 Firm Orders 5 Options; 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Water Co Inc (CWCO) by 54.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 131,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% . The hedge fund held 107,988 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 239,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Water Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07M market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 78,273 shares traded or 44.30% up from the average. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has risen 0.57% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CWCO News: 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Provides Update on Rosarito Project; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call On Monday, March 19, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 Rev $62.3M; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – AGREEMENT CALLS FOR NSC TO RETAIN A MINIMUM OF 25% OF EQUITY IN AGUAS DE ROSARITO S.A.P.l. DE C.V; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER – EXECUTED SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT FOR EQUITY FUNDING TO CONSTRUCT, OPERATE DESALINATION PLANT, PIPELINE IN ROSARITO; 10/05/2018 – Consolidated Water 1Q Rev $15.3M; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – ONE OR MORE AFFILIATES OF GREENFIELD SPV Vll, S.A.P.l. DE C.V. WILL ACQUIRE A MINIMUM OF 55% OF ADR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold CWCO shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 7.89 million shares or 3.77% more from 7.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Fincl Limited Com has invested 0% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Panagora Asset reported 1,347 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co has 2,292 shares. California-based Whittier has invested 0% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Brandywine Global Investment Ltd Liability Company reported 7,415 shares. Penn Mgmt Inc reported 0.15% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.01% or 997 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 471,397 shares stake. Natl Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Lsv Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,400 shares. Pnc Financial Service owns 1,274 shares. Icon Advisers reported 95,205 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab owns 0% invested in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 46,634 shares. Connors Investor stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

Analysts await Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. CWCO’s profit will be $2.42M for 25.61 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc by 72,893 shares to 263,499 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 81,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 300,000 shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $104.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).