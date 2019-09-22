Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) Shareholder Grace & White Has Increased Stake by $4.46 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Green Plains (GPRE) Market Valuation Declined, Mangrove Partners Raised Position by $17.00 Million

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) by 187.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 75,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% . The institutional investor held 115,934 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92M, up from 40,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.88. About 39,510 shares traded or 40.63% up from the average. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) has declined 1.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 16/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” ALL SEVEN OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 13/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 17/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.96; 26/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka 1Q EPS $1.96; 10/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Releases Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Proven Track Record of; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 29 Days; 16/04/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Completes Sale of Remaining Four Self-Developed Properties for $11.43MM; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: Wintergreen Nominees May Have Incentives, Interests Different From Other CTO Shareholders

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 73.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.13 million, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 691,725 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SEES HIGHER LIKELIHOOD OF HIGHER ETHANOL FORMULA; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER SAYS CALLS GIVE `LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE’; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER MAKES ASSET SALE COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains

More notable recent Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consolidated Tomoka Announces Sale of Property Subject to Ground Lease With Wawa in Winter Park, Florida for $2.8 Million – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Reports Earnings of $2.14 per Share for the Second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Tomoka Completes Sale of Approximately 20 Acres for $2.43 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Tomoka Announces Large Block Share Repurchase of 320741 Shares, or Approximately 6% of its Outstanding Shares, in Connection with Disposition of all Shares Owned by its Largest Shareholder – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Grace & White Inc, which manages about $820.58M and $437.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) by 17,370 shares to 125,853 shares, valued at $9.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Group Incorporated owns 29,543 shares. Moreover, Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 107 shares. 19,047 were reported by Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Lc. 4.00 million were accumulated by Mangrove Ptnrs. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Invesco Ltd holds 620,297 shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Company holds 191,534 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 32,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 12,000 are held by Everence. Geode Capital Limited Liability has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 2,531 shares. 3.37M are held by Vanguard Gru. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% or 211,443 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 27,844 shares. Trexquant Inv LP accumulated 39,013 shares or 0.04% of the stock.