Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

As Real Estate Development businesses, Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 61 3.84 N/A 5.87 10.68 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 20 1.90 N/A 1.95 9.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. and Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 0.00% 17.7% 7.3% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 7.3% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.01. Competitively, Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s 5.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.3% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.4% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 4% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.85% are Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 0.1% 4.74% 1.57% 4.94% -1.32% 19.47% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 1.2% 2.93% -7.34% 7.63% -5.06% 19.85%

For the past year Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. was less bullish than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. beats Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 16, 2016, it owned land holdings of approximately 9,800 acres in Daytona Beach area of Volusia County; 21 single-tenant retail buildings located in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; 10 multi-tenant properties located in California, Florida, Nevada, and Texas comprising 4 self-developed properties located in Daytona Beach, Florida; and full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests of approximately 500,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida. The company also operates a semi-private property with two 18-hole championship golf courses, a three-hole practice facility of golf, and a fitness facility, as well as a clubhouse facility, including a restaurant and bar. In addition, it leases land for 19 billboards; and hay and sod production, timber harvesting, and hunting, as well as owns and manages subsurface interests. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.