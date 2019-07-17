Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) and Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX), both competing one another are Real Estate Development companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 60 3.86 N/A 6.31 9.50 Alexander & Baldwin Inc. 23 2.50 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 0.00% 0% 0% Alexander & Baldwin Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -4.9%

Risk & Volatility

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alexander & Baldwin Inc. has a 1.32 beta and it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. and Alexander & Baldwin Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 0 0 0 0.00 Alexander & Baldwin Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Alexander & Baldwin Inc.’s potential upside is 13.39% and its average target price is $26.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80% of Alexander & Baldwin Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Alexander & Baldwin Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 0.64% -0.66% -1.72% 3.51% -3% 14.1% Alexander & Baldwin Inc. -2.37% -2.37% -2.93% 9.45% 7.54% 27.97%

For the past year Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alexander & Baldwin Inc.

Summary

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. beats Alexander & Baldwin Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 16, 2016, it owned land holdings of approximately 9,800 acres in Daytona Beach area of Volusia County; 21 single-tenant retail buildings located in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; 10 multi-tenant properties located in California, Florida, Nevada, and Texas comprising 4 self-developed properties located in Daytona Beach, Florida; and full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests of approximately 500,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida. The company also operates a semi-private property with two 18-hole championship golf courses, a three-hole practice facility of golf, and a fitness facility, as well as a clubhouse facility, including a restaurant and bar. In addition, it leases land for 19 billboards; and hay and sod production, timber harvesting, and hunting, as well as owns and manages subsurface interests. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in the real estate, and materials and construction businesses in Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land Operations; and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment owns, develops, operates, and manages retail, industrial, and office properties in Hawaii and on the Mainland, as well as leases urban land in Hawaii to third-party lessees. It operates 15 retail centers; 7 industrial assets; 7 office properties; and a portfolio of urban ground leases comprising 106 acres in Hawaii. The Land Operations segment includes planning, zoning, financing, constructing, purchasing, managing, selling, and investing in real property; leasing agricultural land; renewable energy activities, including investments in hydroelectric and solar facilities, and power purchase agreements; and diversified agribusiness. The Materials and Construction segment performs asphalt paving as prime contractor and subcontractor; imports and sells liquid asphalt; mines, processes, and sells basalt aggregate; produces and sells asphaltic and ready-mix concrete; sells various construction and traffic-control-related products; and manufactures and sells precast concrete products. The company was formerly known as A & B II, Inc. and changed its name to Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. in June 2012. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.