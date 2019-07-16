Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) EPS Estimated At $0.27; HOME CAPITAL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (HMCBF) Shorts Raised By 1.24%

Analysts expect Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to report $0.27 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 237.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. CTO’s profit would be $1.34M giving it 55.92 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $1.24 EPS previously, Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s analysts see -78.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $60.39. About 50,451 shares traded or 64.12% up from the average. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) has declined 3.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 17/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $34.86 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF $1.88 PER SHARE, OR ABOUT 6% VS YEAR-END 2017; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: Wintergreen Nominees May Have Incentives, Interests Different From Other CTO Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Tomoka Announces Final Results of the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Preliminary Results Indicate Shareholders Elect All Seven Consolidated Tomoka Directors; 10/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Releases Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Proven Track Record of Delivering Shareholder Value; 16/04/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 10/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Releases Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Proven Track Record of; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 29 Days; 25/04/2018 – CTO: PRELIM PROXY VOTE SHOWS ALL 7 DIRECTORS REELECTED; 16/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” ALL SEVEN OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES

HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had an increase of 1.24% in short interest. HMCBF’s SI was 9.38M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.24% from 9.27M shares previously. With 2,500 avg volume, 3753 days are for HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HMCBF)’s short sellers to cover HMCBF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 2,000 shares traded or 19.12% up from the average. Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s (NYSEMKT:CTO) 16% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A flurry of activity at Consolidated-Tomoka – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consolidated-Tomoka Land declares $0.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consolidated-Tomoka boosts revolving credit to $200M – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) CEO John Albright on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $298.96 million. The firm owns and manages commercial real estate properties. It has a 10.12 P/E ratio. As of December 16, 2016, it owned land holdings of approximately 9,800 acres in Daytona Beach area of Volusia County; 21 single-tenant retail buildings located in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; 10 multi-tenant properties located in California, Florida, Nevada, and Texas comprising 4 self-developed properties located in Daytona Beach, Florida; and full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests of approximately 500,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida.

More notable recent Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Capital surges 25% after announcing C$300M buyback, Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Capital Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Capital -5.8% as Q1 net interest income misses – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Capital start modified Dutch auction for up to 22.7% of its shares – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Capital Group Is A Good Buy In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2018.

Home Capital Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services. It has a 14.47 P/E ratio. The firm also provides credit card and line of credit lending services, including Equityline Visa product, a home equity line of credit that is secured by residential property; and cash-secured and unsecured credit card products.