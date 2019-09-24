Consolidated Investment Group Trimmed Prologis (PLD) Holding By $1.20 Million; Signia Capital Management Boosted Solar Cap LTD (SLRC) Stake

Signia Capital Management Llc increased Solar Cap Ltd (SLRC) stake by 11.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Signia Capital Management Llc acquired 18,365 shares as Solar Cap Ltd (SLRC)’s stock declined 2.31%. The Signia Capital Management Llc holds 176,258 shares with $3.62 million value, up from 157,893 last quarter. Solar Cap Ltd now has $874.38M valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 37,030 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q-End Net Asset Value $21.87/Share; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD SLRC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.47; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q EPS 47c; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 51.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 15,000 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Consolidated Investment Group Llc holds 14,000 shares with $1.12 million value, down from 29,000 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $53.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.62. About 2.11M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.75 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis to redeem all 1.375% notes due 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Giant ads on Loudoun warehouse rooftops will require regulatory wheeling and dealing – Washington Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis Euro Finance LLC Prices â‚¬1.8 Billion of Guaranteed Notes Due 2027, 2031 and 2049 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis has $8900 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.67’s average target is -3.49% below currents $84.62 stock price. Prologis had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Checchi Cap Advisers holds 5,389 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 63,612 shares. Sarasin & Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 192,874 shares. Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Foundry Ptnrs Limited Company reported 95,540 shares stake. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.06% or 246,000 shares. Impact Advsr Lc reported 42,812 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 24,190 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 799,649 shares. 55,000 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 4,043 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 1.38% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Wesbanco Fincl Bank owns 26,365 shares. Miles Cap Inc owns 21,643 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio.