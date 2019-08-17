Consolidated Investment Group Trimmed American Tower New (AMT) Position by $2.36 Million as Shares Rose; Rutabaga Capital Management Decreased Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Stake by $651,447 as Market Value Rose

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 72,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Textainer Group Holdings Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 293,257 shares traded or 109.78% up from the average. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 35.13% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 08/05/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Rev $133.2M; 02/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TRENCOR – NOT IN POSITION TO PUBLISH PROVISIONAL RESULTS AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DUE CONVERTION TO IFRS US GAAP COMPLIANT RESULTS OF TEXTAINER; 14/03/2018 TEXTAINER FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF FOR UP TO $350M; 25/04/2018 – TGH:RECEIPT OF TAKEOVER NOTICE; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q RENTAL INCOME $120.2M; 28/05/2018 – TGH:DISTRIBUTION OF TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 18/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 11,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 26,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.59 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested 0.24% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Tru Advisors Lp invested in 364,955 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6,035 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com reported 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Goelzer Investment invested in 0.29% or 15,424 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability holds 1,261 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel has 1.76% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 29,545 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Netherlands-based Kempen Cap Management Nv has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.42% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.73 million shares. 1,620 were reported by Twin Focus Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 664,680 shares stake. Legacy Private Trust Co owns 1,620 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) accumulated 0.36% or 104,444 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “2 Big Fat, Double-Digit Dividend Yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How To Look At Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Leave Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 261,700 shares to 792,200 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A).