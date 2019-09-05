Consolidated Investment Group Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Cut by $750,200; 1St Source Bank Has Boosted Patrick Inds (PATK) Position by $1.41 Million

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 28,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, down from 31,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.29% or $10.61 during the last trading session, reaching $211.1. About 5.22M shares traded or 323.94% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 31,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 91,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 60,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $834.58M market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 119,653 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability owns 87,824 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 32,344 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 4,017 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 57,860 were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Moreover, State Street has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 370 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 175,800 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 13,850 shares. Riverpark Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 2.56% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ipswich Invest invested in 0.07% or 864 shares. Fiduciary Trust Co owns 3,060 shares. Tremblant Cap Grp accumulated 325,652 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc invested in 0.04% or 309,620 shares.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3,600 shares to 36,430 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,829 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).