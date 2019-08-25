Consolidated Investment Group Stake in Micron Technology (MU) Lowered as Stock Value Rose; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Cut Caterpillar (CAT) Stake by $1.91 Million; Shares Declined

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 46,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 137,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 183,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 29.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 14,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 33,524 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, down from 47,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 5.96M shares traded or 44.73% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 09/03/2018 – Dutch Tata Steel says it should be exempt from U.S. tariffs; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 9.87 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 2,559 shares. 2,049 were reported by Gould Asset Ltd Co Ca. Glob Endowment LP owns 31,500 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,679 shares. The Tennessee-based Reliant Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.19% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Trust has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Capstone Financial Advisors Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Aurora Invest Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 18,624 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co has 0.61% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 14,031 shares. Washington-based Evergreen Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Colonial Advisors holds 20,730 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va stated it has 0.27% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Athena Capital Lc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Paradigm Advisors Lc accumulated 6,320 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 15,963 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,370 shares to 17,838 shares, valued at $20.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 147,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,030 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66 million for 26.20 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Invest Lc reported 0.01% stake. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has 23,042 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd invested 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 3,295 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Stratos Wealth Limited reported 19,416 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund reported 22,288 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 723,672 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 1,155 are owned by Somerset Tru. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 53,593 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.19% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Banque Pictet & Cie stated it has 80,808 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 1.51M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 210,211 were reported by Hartford Invest Mgmt Company.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.