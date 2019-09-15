Consolidated Investment Group Stake in Centene Del (CNC) Has Lifted by $858,000 as Valuation Rose; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holder Wbi Investments Has Cut Its Position by $2.05 Million as Share Value Declined

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 23,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 39,713 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42M, down from 63,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 3.63M shares traded or 8.31% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 37.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, up from 44,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.78 million shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $190.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 27,800 shares to 22,700 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,815 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.70 million for 7.70 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares were bought by Patel Bhavesh V..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIE) by 222,584 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $34.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 10,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIL).