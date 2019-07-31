Consolidated Investment Group Position in Micron Technology (MU) Has Cut by $1.90 Million; Johnston Asset Management Increases Position in Asml Holding N V (ASML)

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 28,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 632,631 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.97 million, up from 604,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $228.34. About 423,875 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 46,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 183,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 21.30M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 80,730 shares to 88,840 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,455 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.55M for 28.94 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

