Consolidated Investment Group Position in Equinix (EQIX) Has Upped by $1.04 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Cognios Capital Has Boosted Holding by $686,259 as Stock Rose

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 3,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,951 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, up from 43,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $207.22. About 19.44 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 29/05/2018 – Voip-Pal Files a Second Lawsuit Against Apple for Infringement of Four New Patents; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $506.4. About 240,489 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “W. P. Carey (WPC) Registers Industrial Investments Worth $53M – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Crown Castle (CCI) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Japan shares dip on profit-taking, REIT index hits highest in 3-years – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Tops Q2 FFO Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 37,000 shares to 143,160 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 43,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 636,933 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 6.58 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 262,155 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Amp Capital, a Australia-based fund reported 185,620 shares. Da Davidson And holds 686 shares. Shelton Cap Management has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 67,406 were accumulated by Axa. Conning Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,398 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Daiwa Sb Investments stated it has 2,260 shares. Selkirk Management Ltd Liability reported 19,600 shares stake. British Columbia Inv, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 21,288 shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bowling Portfolio Limited Co accumulated 2,189 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith & Howard Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 4,855 shares. Sterneck Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 48,301 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 113,800 shares. Rdl Finance Inc reported 21,956 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt holds 1.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 10,967 shares. Franklin Inc invested in 1.16% or 11.41 million shares. Alexandria Limited Liability Company owns 72,441 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 4.62 million shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers has 5,459 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Company has invested 1.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nbw Cap Limited Liability holds 3.06% or 58,746 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 104,615 shares. Pure Financial Advisors reported 22,829 shares. At Bancorporation invested 0.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited reported 1.21% stake.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Checking in with the Bulls – Live Trading News” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, AAPL, AZO – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Apple (AAPL) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple +2% after Mnuchin comments, Wedbush note – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: AMRH, RESN, MFGP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,688 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,275 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).