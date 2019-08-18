Consolidated Investment Group Maintains Position in Equinix (EQIX); Keating Investment Counselors Boosted Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by $2.30 Million

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 554,592 shares traded or 46.96% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 3,434 shares. The Minnesota-based Fiduciary Counselling has invested 29.88% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Spc accumulated 64,805 shares. Moreover, Df Dent And Company Inc has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 420 shares. Sasco Ct holds 2.37% or 957,882 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Co accumulated 0.08% or 80,000 shares. Valley Advisers holds 1,166 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guardian Inv Mgmt invested in 0.31% or 13,604 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). City Hldgs reported 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Capital Int Investors accumulated 1.71 million shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 0.03% stake. Wolverine Asset Ltd Com holds 0% or 39 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc invested in 58,565 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Kimco Realty a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Welltower Inc. (WELL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Key Factors to Impact Essex Property’s (ESS) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 33,146 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0.11% or 43,298 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.14% or 19,135 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 0.06% or 14,313 shares. Cwm Limited Co owns 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 7,141 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.32% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ww Asset Mgmt stated it has 6,809 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 128 are held by Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Liability Com. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 724 shares. Sands Capital Management holds 0.03% or 24,703 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc accumulated 6.58M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Ltd holds 168,383 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp holds 1,499 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.