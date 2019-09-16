Consolidated Investment Group Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; Kensico Capital Management Has Decreased By $66.09 Million Its Facebook (FB) Holding

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 40.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 344,200 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Kensico Capital Management Corp holds 496,400 shares with $95.81 million value, down from 840,600 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $534.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS URGES ZUCKERBERG TO THINK AGAIN ON APPEARANCE BEFORE LAWMAKERS; 19/05/2018 – Germany Acts to Tame Facebook, Learning From Its Own History of Hate; 05/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Facebook’s Building 8 team explored data-sharing with top hospitals for an ambitious research project,; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms More political ad oversight, less fake news; 22/03/2018 – In Shadow of Facebook, Cashless Sweden Fears Data Privacy Risks; 16/03/2018 – State NJ Transp: NJDOT launches Facebook page to share innovative projects, programs and operations directly with the public; 21/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed:; 11/05/2018 – FB: Facebook looking at “creating its own digital token,” @alexeheath reports over on @cheddar – ! $FB; 17/04/2018 – Facebook researchers are creating a device that communicates messages through vibrations on skin

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 44.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 10,600 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Consolidated Investment Group Llc holds 13,098 shares with $1.10 million value, down from 23,698 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $108.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 6.97M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 16/04/2018 – Main Street: Philly Starbucks Incident Least of Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division invested in 0.16% or 13,100 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.32% stake. Delta Asset Management Tn holds 0% or 42 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Aimz Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 9.40 million shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.25% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0.94% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Merriman Wealth Ltd has 26,522 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 870,684 shares. Caxton Assoc LP holds 111,116 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.45% or 20,000 shares. Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability holds 1.89% or 52,600 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 45,609 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Co reported 4,381 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks -4% amid sector pressure, SEC inquiry report – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks -3% after guidance update – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of SBUX April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks Corp has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -0.33% below currents $90.48 stock price. Starbucks Corp had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Neutral” on Monday, June 10. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, April 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, July 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $9000 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $7000 target in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Friday, April 26. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Oppenheimer. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9000 target in Monday, May 6 report.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $187 lowest target. $216.89’s average target is 15.87% above currents $187.19 stock price. Facebook had 21 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $210 target. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $187 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, June 19. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, March 18. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05 million worth of stock was sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, LULU, KO – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Snap Is Now Among the Best Performing Tech Stocks of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,297 shares. Plancorp Limited Co has invested 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.26% or 9,235 shares. Eastern National Bank & Trust invested 1.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Westpac Bk owns 785,726 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 46,554 shares. Provident Tru Communication invested in 0.01% or 1,758 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 1.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Duncker Streett accumulated 17,284 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Royal London Asset has invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.57% or 6.49 million shares. 2,261 are held by Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Smithfield Tru reported 4,551 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Com reported 76,992 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 10,850 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased Cigna Corp New stake by 223,100 shares to 1.43 million valued at $225.30 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) stake by 524,500 shares and now owns 6.16M shares. Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) was raised too.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.