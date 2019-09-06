Consolidated Investment Group Lifted Position in Equinix (EQIX) by $1.04 Million; As Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Stock Value Rose, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Decreased Its Holding by $930,090

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $5.95 during the last trading session, reaching $556.95. About 166,702 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 31,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 68.01% . The institutional investor held 205,609 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, down from 236,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Anika Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $773.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 43,983 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 39.72% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 18/04/2018 – Anika to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Highlights on Wednesday, May 2; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 22/03/2018 – Anika at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis Today; 07/05/2018 – Anika at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC – PLANS TO UTILIZE EXISTING CASH ON HAND TO FUND ASR PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS NAMES DARLING CEO; SHERWOOD TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anika Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIK); 05/03/2018 Joseph Darling Named CEO and Director of Anika Therapeutics; 23/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold ANIK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 13.00 million shares or 2.43% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 14,916 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 1,077 shares. 59,563 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital L P. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 11,820 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 29,423 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Limited has 0% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 408 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv owns 2,267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 16,707 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Llc reported 8,664 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 84,156 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 14,000 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 115,566 shares. Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) by 163,366 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 171,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Analysts await Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 22.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.53 per share. ANIK’s profit will be $5.65 million for 34.23 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.81% negative EPS growth.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,000 shares to 49,795 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

